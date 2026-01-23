Webinar Announced to Showcase Topsoe Game-Changing LNMO Materials Offering

Topsoe, a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition, is making new strides in next-generation battery material with a cobalt-free, high-voltage cathode technology that promises to reshape the performance and economics of lithium-ion batteries.

The company has made significant progress in developing its LNMO (lithium nickel manganese oxide) cathode active material, with notable improvements in lifecycle and temperature stability at the cell level. To showcase these advances, Topsoe will host a technical, expert-led webinar on 28 January 2026, with two sessions at 9-10 am CET and 4-5 pm CET.

LNMO has emerged as one of the most promising alternatives to conventional cathode composition. Topsoe's LNMO technology is a 5-volt class spinel structure that delivers performance comparable to industry-leading, high-nickel lithium-ion batteries (e.g. the NMC-811), while using 64 % less nickel, 30 % less lithium, and eliminating cobalt entirely.

This material efficiency means cost advantages for battery manufacturers. By relying more heavily on abundant manganese rather than more scarce and costly nickel and cobalt, LNMO offers a much-improved price-performance ratio.

The high operating voltage of LNMO of around 5 volts, also creates new opportunities for battery pack designers, as fewer cells are needed to reach a given voltage target. This means manufacturers can reduce cell count while maintaining voltage or increase overall pack voltage using the same number of cells.

Among the further benefits, the material's three-dimensional spinel structure enables high discharge rates and supports fast charging, which addresses critical performance metrics for applications, ranging from electric vehicles to power tools.

During the webinar, Topsoe experts, Jeppe Winther Hedegaard and Jonathan Højbjerg, will detail the progress toward industrializing LNMO and discuss the range of LNMO advantages, as well as benchmarking the material against established cathode chemistries. The webinar, which will include a Q&A, is open for registration here.

