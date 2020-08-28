Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM

Olympus, a leading manufacturer of nondestructive testing (NDT) inspection equipment, has provided its new OmniScan™ X3 phased array flaw detectors with FMC/TFM to Lavender International’s US facility to support their advanced training courses.

NDT technicians use OmniScan X3 flaw detectors during a PAUT class at Lavender International’s training facility in Houston, Texas.

Lavender International is a leading NDT training provider, offering courses in NDT techniques for internationally-recognized central and employer-based certification programs at their training facility in Houston. They were one of the first to provide a high-temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA) detection training course designed to educate experienced technicians to more reliably detect the early stages of HTHA. Lavender offers other advanced NDT courses in time-of-flight diffraction (TOFD), phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) and manual ultrasonic testing (MUT).

With this collaboration, Lavender International and Olympus will help ensure that the next generation of inspectors are equipped with the latest technology and knowledge to become experts in full matrix capture (FMC) and total focusing method (TFM) techniques.

“We’re excited to provide Lavender International with new OmniScan X3 flaw detectors with FMC/TFM to continue supporting their global training requirements.” said Steven Berube, Executive Director of Global NDT Sales and Marketing at Olympus. “Lavender has been an Olympus Training Academy member since 2004 and continues to use the OmniScan flaw detectors as part of their advanced phased array and TOFD course syllabus. Our collaboration has proven to be an excellent support for various industries and inspection service providers as OmniScan flaw detectors are some of the most widely-used PAUT instruments in the world.”

“We are pleased to be an Olympus Training Academy member and will continue to invest considerably in technical equipment to ensure that the Lavender training experience continues to be of the highest quality at our US and UK training centers and satisfies the demand for new NDT inspection technology,” said Tim Armitt, Managing Director at Lavender International.

For more information about the partnership, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/