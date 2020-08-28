Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis | Events

Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM

Olympus, a leading manufacturer of nondestructive testing (NDT) inspection equipment, has provided its new OmniScan™ X3 phased array flaw detectors with FMC/TFM to Lavender International’s US facility to support their advanced training courses.

NDT technicians use OmniScan X3 flaw detectors during a PAUT class at Lavender International’s training facility in Houston, Texas.

Lavender International is a leading NDT training provider, offering courses in NDT techniques for internationally-recognized central and employer-based certification programs at their training facility in Houston. They were one of the first to provide a high-temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA) detection training course designed to educate experienced technicians to more reliably detect the early stages of HTHA. Lavender offers other advanced NDT courses in time-of-flight diffraction (TOFD), phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) and manual ultrasonic testing (MUT).

With this collaboration, Lavender International and Olympus will help ensure that the next generation of inspectors are equipped with the latest technology and knowledge to become experts in full matrix capture (FMC) and total focusing method (TFM) techniques.

“We’re excited to provide Lavender International with new OmniScan X3 flaw detectors with FMC/TFM to continue supporting their global training requirements.” said Steven Berube, Executive Director of Global NDT Sales and Marketing at Olympus. “Lavender has been an Olympus Training Academy member since 2004 and continues to use the OmniScan flaw detectors as part of their advanced phased array and TOFD course syllabus. Our collaboration has proven to be an excellent support for various industries and inspection service providers as OmniScan flaw detectors are some of the most widely-used PAUT instruments in the world.”

“We are pleased to be an Olympus Training Academy member and will continue to invest considerably in technical equipment to ensure that the Lavender training experience continues to be of the highest quality at our US and UK training centers and satisfies the demand for new NDT inspection technology,” said Tim Armitt, Managing Director at Lavender International.

For more information about the partnership, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. (2020, August 28). Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM. AZoM. Retrieved on August 28, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54505.

  • MLA

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. "Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM". AZoM. 28 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54505>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. "Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54505. (accessed August 28, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT. 2020. Training the Next-Generation of NDT Inspectors in FMC/TFM. AZoM, viewed 28 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54505.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr, Min Wu, business development manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about the instrumentation used for the characterization of catalyst nanoparticles.

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

More Content from Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT

See all content from Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas NDT