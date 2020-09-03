Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program

Ambrell Corporation, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions worldwide, announced today that a new equipment rental program is available for its induction heating solutions.

With the option to "rent-to-own" or to rent for a finite period of time, the program is good for a wide variety of scenarios:

  • Would you like to try induction heating in your facility before buying a system?
  • Is it challenging to get a capital equipment expense approved?
  • Do you simply need a system for a limited period of time?

For any organization that answered yes to any of these questions, the Ambrell Equipment Rental Program may be the perfect solution for them. Be sure to request information to learn more about the benefits of this program.

To learn more about Ambrell visit http://www.ambrell.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. (2020, September 03). Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program. AZoM. Retrieved on September 03, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54537.

  • MLA

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. "Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program". AZoM. 03 September 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54537>.

  • Chicago

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. "Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54537. (accessed September 03, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. 2020. Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program. AZoM, viewed 03 September 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54537.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Y. Shirley Meng, Professor of Materials Science at the University of San Diego, about battery research, and how electron microscopy plays a vital role within it.

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr, Min Wu, business development manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about the instrumentation used for the characterization of catalyst nanoparticles.

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

More Content from Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions

See all content from Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions