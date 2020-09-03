Ambrell Unveils Induction Heating Rental Program

Ambrell Corporation, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions worldwide, announced today that a new equipment rental program is available for its induction heating solutions.

With the option to "rent-to-own" or to rent for a finite period of time, the program is good for a wide variety of scenarios:

Would you like to try induction heating in your facility before buying a system?

Is it challenging to get a capital equipment expense approved?

Do you simply need a system for a limited period of time?

For any organization that answered yes to any of these questions, the Ambrell Equipment Rental Program may be the perfect solution for them. Be sure to request information to learn more about the benefits of this program.

