Posted in | 2D Materials

Low Viscosity Epoxy Coating Features Acid Resistance

Master Bond EP21ARLV is a two part epoxy that may be used as an adhesive, sealant, coating or encapsulant. The product is capable of withstanding prolonged exposure to a wide range of chemicals, such as 70% sulfuric acid, 10% hydrochloric acid, 10% nitric acid and butyl acetate to name a few.

Both parts A and B have a low viscosity of 3,000-6,000 cps and 4,000-6,000 cps, respectively. “With its low viscosity and acid resistance, EP21ARLV is a go-to material for potting and encapsulations in battery applications,” says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer. “This combination is especially useful in applications where protection from acids is crucial.”

The mix ratio of EP21ARLV is 100 to 50 by weight, and it cures at room temperature. However, the addition of heat not only speeds up the curing process but it is also vital for optimizing acid resistance. It is a reliable electrical insulator with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F, and dielectric strength of 440 volts/mil at 75°F, for a 1/8 inch test sample. Other noteworthy properties include a tensile strength of 8,000-9,000 psi, a Shore D hardness of 80-90 and a tensile modulus of 350,000-400,000 psi. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -60°F to +250°F.

This compound bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, ceramics, composites and many plastics and rubbers. It is available for use in ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon container kits. Specialty packaging is also available in gun dispensers. The standard color of Part A is clear and Part B is amber clear, although it can be formulated in many different colors upon request. EP21ARLV does not contain solvents and is RoHS compliant.

Master Bond Chemically Resistant Epoxy Systems

Master Bond EP21ARLV is an acid resistant epoxy that features low viscosity, and electrical insulation. This versatile two component system can be used for high performance bonding, sealing, coating and encapsulating. Read more about Master Bond’s chemically resistant adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/chemical-resistance or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2020, September 11). Low Viscosity Epoxy Coating Features Acid Resistance. AZoM. Retrieved on September 12, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54609.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Low Viscosity Epoxy Coating Features Acid Resistance". AZoM. 12 September 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54609>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Low Viscosity Epoxy Coating Features Acid Resistance". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54609. (accessed September 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2020. Low Viscosity Epoxy Coating Features Acid Resistance. AZoM, viewed 12 September 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54609.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Y. Shirley Meng, Professor of Materials Science at the University of San Diego, about battery research, and how electron microscopy plays a vital role within it.

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr, Min Wu, business development manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about the instrumentation used for the characterization of catalyst nanoparticles.

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.