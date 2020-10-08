SYNC – A New Dimension in Particle Analysis

The Microtrac MRB SYNC Analyzer provides traditional users of laser diffraction technology with exciting new capabilities to characterize their materials. The proven tri-laser technology provides accurate and repeatable laser diffraction information from light detected over 163 degrees of angular scatter. When combined with state-of-the-art camera technology capturing images of the particle stream at the same time, the SYNC offers not only size data but also additional information about the shape of the materials and the quality of the dispersion.

The patented synchronous measurement technology of the SYNC allows users to make both a laser diffraction measurement and image analysis on a single sample, in the same sample cell at the same time: One sample, one optical bench, one flow path, one sample cell, one integrated GUI, one analysis.

This makes the SYNC ideally suited for both routine QC and research applications; it provides valuable information to researchers as they develop new materials and processes. The powerful software interface offers both particle size distribution information as well as a multitude of morphological parameters. The patented BLEND routine allows users to examine materials over a wide size range from 0.01 microns to 4000 microns

Microtrac MRB is a leading manufacturer of instruments used for particle characterization in a size range from 0.8 nm to 135 mm. Based on a variety of measurement techniques, a wide range of particle properties of dry powders and granulates as well as of suspensions and emulsions can be analyzed. The product portfolio is completed by gas adsorption analyzers.