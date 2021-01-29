Nikalyte announces new partnership with Microscopy specialists Agar Scientific

Nanoparticle deposition specialists, Nikalyte Ltd announced that the company has signed a distributor agreement with UK based microscopy experts Agar Scientific. Agar Scientific has been the go-to supplier for microscopy consumables and laboratory equipment for over forty years. The agreement will see Agar supplying Nikalyte nanoparticle equipment to customers worldwide through its established network across more than 50 countries.

Figure 1 Nikalyte product range, NL-UHV (left) and NL50 (right)

The Nikalyte team has over 20 years’ experience in nanoparticle deposition technology. In 2020 they launched the NL50 benchtop nanoparticle deposition system which generates ultra-pure nanoparticles at the touch of a button. Designed with ease of use in mind the NL50 is the perfect nanotechnology tool for the life science researcher developing applications such as bio seniors, bio-imaging, drug delivery, and lateral flow assays. Since its launch, the NL50 has generated interest from Nanotechnology labs around the world.

Dr Vicky Broadley, Nikalyte Sales and Marketing Director, commented, ‘We are especially happy to be working with Agar due to their unique positioning as a globally recognized supplier and their ability to offer customers expert technical support.’

In 2021 Nikalyte will add to their product portfolio with a range of ultra-high vacuum nanoparticle instruments. The NL-UHV range offers the option to add nanoparticle deposition to an existing vacuum chamber and affords the user enhanced control over nanoparticle properties such as nanoparticle size, layer porosity, and composition. With support from Agar’s experienced technical team, Nikalyte’s nanoparticle technology will now be available to everyone, whether they are just starting out or are an experienced nanoparticle researcher.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.nikalyte.com