Applied Rigaku Technologies Presents EDXRF Instrumentation at Pittcon 2021

Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. Exhibiting Virtually at the 2021 Pittcon Exposition on Analytical Chemistry and Scientific Instrumentation

AUSTIN, Texas, February 16, 2021 – Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc., a division of Rigaku Corporation, will be showcasing their Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) chemical analysis solutions at the upcoming Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2021) that will be held virtually from March 8 – 12.

Applied Rigaku Technologies engineers, manufactures and distributes products for non-destructive analytical chemistry applications, including atomic spectroscopy and quantitative and rapid qualitative elemental analysis. In Expo Hall 14, the company will showcase a full range of benchtop EDXRF elemental analysis instruments and on-line process analyzers. All analyzers exhibited in the booth feature a 2-year warranty and are suited to industries including: petroleum; petrochemicals; mining and refining; agriculture; recycling and waste; environmental testing and monitoring; coatings and films; cement; plastics and polymers; and forensics.

Rigaku EDXRF Benchtop and Process Solutions for Elemental Analysis Applications

The benchtop EDXRF portfolio on display includes the compact NEX QC Series for routine quality control needs, the advanced NEX DE Series for bulk and small spot analysis applications and the NEX CG indirect excitation spectrometer for complex applications and research. All systems offer the versatility of measuring solids, liquids, powders, alloys and films.

For real-time process control needs, the company will be exhibiting the NEX XT total sulfur analyzer, the NEX OL multi-element process analyzer for liquid streams, and the NEX LS scanning multi-element coating analyzer.

During the exposition dates, booth visitors can discuss their specific applications and requirements with Rigaku representatives in real-time from the comfort of their living room or office. Visitors can also attend live, interactive virtual demonstrations broadcast direct from Rigaku's lab on March 8 and March 9 at 2 p.m. EST. The sessions will include a basic overview of Rigaku EDXRF benchtop instruments, application discussions, and a live Q&A.

In response to the global pandemic, Pittcon 2021, the 72nd Annual Installment of the Chemistry Conference and Exposition, will take place virtually this year. The online event will present the same physical Pittcon environment, while the event's virtual nature will attract a more global audience. Pittcon's exposition dates are March 8 – March 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST.

For more details, contact Robert Bartek, President of Applied Rigaku Technologies, at (+1) 512-225-1796 or [email protected].

About Rigaku

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku group of companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction, thin film analysis, X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small angle X-ray scattering, protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, semiconductor metrology, X-ray sources, computed tomography, non-destructive testing and thermal analysis.

Visit Applied Rigaku Technologies at Pittcon 2021, Expo Hall 14