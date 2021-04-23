Bettersize to Release PowderPro A1 Operational Video Series

Bettersize Instruments remains notable for its work in the advancement of analytical instruments. In April, Bettersize is releasing a series of PowderPro A1 operational videos to serve our valued customers better, and to provide best-in-class services when it comes to after-sales services.

PowderPro A1 Overview | Automatic Powder Characteristics Tester Play

Since PowderPro A1 is a 13-in-1 powder characteristics tester and covers all important powders’ physical property measurements, the series on PowderPro A1 will be released in 4 parts covering a number of measurements and A-Z operation steps in each video.

This operational series will provide valuable information to the top scientists and researchers of different industries working or planning to work with PowderPro A1 to analyze powder characteristics.

PowderPro A1 operational video series will be released on the Bettersize Instrument YouTube channel, you can also watch the series on the Bettersize Instruments LinkedIn page.

Watch the PowderPro A1 operational video series on your favorite platform:

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3nftqdN

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3tM8mOj

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3gwN57C