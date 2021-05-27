Posted in | Business | Events

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection being Virtual at Achema Pulse

We are virtual at #ACHEMAPulse this year. A great opportunity to get in touch with us and to get to know more about our offers. We will be highlighting some of our solutions and services of interest to experts in measurement and control instrumentation in the international gas industry.

Image Credit: Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

Product Offers

When you require gas detection that’s easy and simple to install and operate, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection has you covered. We are proud to introduce our new ‘Easy Duo’ detector and controller combo. This cost-effective package provides our latest innovative controller, the MX 16, with our renowned OLCT 10N gas detector to ensure a complete gas detection solution that’s been designed with ease of use and installation in mind.

Application Focus

  • How to stay safe with gas detection in your cooling systems?
  • Cryogenic gases such as H2, Ar, N2, He, O2, and CO2 are the most commonly transported, manipulated and stored liquid industrial gases.
  • We will provide you the right solutions for your workers and sites to stay safe.

Field Service Offers

You would like to install a gas detection manufactured in our factory in Arras, France, or have just done so? Since it is safety equipment, have you also thought about its maintenance? Why not continue to put your trust in us? Our maintenance contract allows you to meet your legal obligations and at the same time and at the same time benefit from the benefit.

Why choose us?

Ensure optimum performance, reliability and extended operational life with installation and maintenance services provided by the same company who manufacturers your quality gas detection equipment. Our breadth and depth of industry knowledge provides innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions to meet your service requirements.

You want a free ticket and join us?

√ Click the link to register: https://tickets.achema.de/DECHEMA/ACHEMAPulse2021/Register/MQXHG
Our team of experts will be more than happy to set-up virtual meetings with you.

Source: https://www.teledynegasandflamedetection.com/

