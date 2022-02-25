Posted in | News | Materials Processing | New Product

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection to Showcase Products at M+R Antwerpen 2022

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection will be showcasing its wide range of fixed and portable gas detection products and services at M+R Antwerpen 2022, which will be held March 23-24, 2022 in Antwerp, Belgium where the company will be highlighting a number of products of interest to experts in measurement and control instrumentation.

“Our depth and breadth of experience, reliable gas detection products such as MX 43 analog and digital controller, the DG and GD10P detectors and end-to-end custom system design services ensure that we have the right monitoring solution for every application,” said Erik Van den Bosch, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection, Sales Manager Belgium & The Netherlands.

“M+R is a great opportunity to once again enjoy meeting customers and discuss our range of portable gas measurement instruments such as PS200, Gasurveyor and GT Series.” said Halim Uzun, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection Regional Sales Manager for Western Europe.

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection representatives will be available during the conference for one-on-one consultations.

Source: https://www.teledynegasandflamedetection.com/en

