Posted in | News | Events

Material Characterization Webinar Series

From leading products to industry experts, Micromeritics opens new horizons in material characterization.

Image Credit: Micromeritics

The Micromeritics' webinar series aims to teach attendees how to understand analytical data better, in order to maximize its value, to increase efficiency, to speed up timelines, and to optimize performance and productivity. The sessions will cover a range of industrially vital topics providing new insights into catalyst characterization, particle sizing, gas adsorption – physisorption and chemisorption – and others.

The one-hour events are a convenient way to keep your scientific knowledge up to date on the latest technologies and solutions for a wide range of industries. Attendees can refresh or enhance their material characterization knowledge to analyze and optimize products and workflows and lay a foundation for innovation.

First in the series, 'Testing Powders at Elevated Temperatures' on July 7, 2021 (9:00 EST | 14:00 BST | 15:00 CEST). In this webinar, Laura Shaw, Applications Specialist at Freeman Technology, will discuss how temperature affects powder behavior and consider the requirements for testing at elevated temperature.

Experimental data will be presented demonstrating the effect of temperature changes on the flowability of a pharmaceutical excipient and an AM feedstock, and highlighting the challenges of predicting any impact.

All sessions will also be available on demand if you can’t make the live event. Learn more about our webinar program at micromeritics.com/webinar.

Alternatively, click here to sign up to the whole series!

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2021, June 30). Material Characterization Webinar Series. AZoM. Retrieved on July 01, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56425.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Material Characterization Webinar Series". AZoM. 01 July 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56425>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Material Characterization Webinar Series". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56425. (accessed July 01, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2021. Material Characterization Webinar Series. AZoM, viewed 01 July 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56425.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

See all content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation