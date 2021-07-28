Posted in | News | Materials Research

Bettersize Instruments Opens New Regional Laboratory in Russia

As the leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, Bettersize Instruments has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art regional laboratory in Hephaestus, Moscow.

Bettersize's Russian Laboratory

Through this new facility, the company is able to offer its global customers advanced particle size and shape measurement technologies and outstanding solutions for every industry.

Equipped with cutting-edge measurement instruments, Bettersize Russian laboratory offers a wide range of customer services, including:

1. Free sample testing;
2. Bettersize instruments demonstration;
3. Industrial solutions recommendation;

Backed by extensive industry knowledge and experience, Bettersize is dedicated to sharing expertise to satisfy your application requirements with reliable products and first-class services.

For more info, please visit: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/congratulationsonournewrussianlabopening.html

