Coxem partners with Bruker Nano to develop first ever Tabletop SEM with EDS and EBSD

COXEM Co. Ltd. and Bruker Nano have announced the release of the world’s first Tabletop SEM with EDS and EBSD. Developed to enable the large community of entry-level SEM users in academic research and industry to benefit from the power of EDS and EBSD, the ED-XS with EM-30 offers a fully integrated, reliable and affordable EDS & EBSD system on a Tabletop SEM.

Image Credit: Coxem Co

The ED-XS features the e-Flash XS EBSD detector, the smallest and most reliable EBSD detector ever developed, and pairs it with Coxem’s EM-30 series Tabletop SEM, for a package that offers small-footprint EBSD at much lower initial investment cost than traditional SEM/EDS/EBSD systems.

Powered by Coxem’s NanoStation software and Bruker’s ESPRIT 2 software suite, the system is ideal for applications ranging from grain size & shape distribution, grain boundary analysis and orientation distribution, to the correlation of chemical and crystallographic results. Designed to be a perfect analytical tool for entry level users, the system offers a host of automated features, including camera gain optimization and crystal phase setup, all with no calibration required.

To learn more about how this technology can benefit your lab, contact your local Coxem or Bruker Nano representative.