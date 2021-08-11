IDA 1.0 Now Available

The new IONICON Data Analyzer with excellent user feedback.

Introducing IDA: IONICON's new data analysis suite Play

DA, IONICON’s fast and powerful platform to visualize, analyze and manage your TOF-MS projects, has been launched in version 1.0.

We paid a lot of attention to feedback from the PTR-MS community which we collected during extensive BETA and trial-periods. We would like to share some of the comments we got from users in praise of IDA and guide you through the main benefits of our new software tool:

„We have been using PTR-TOF instruments for more than a decade and are now analyzing the data with IDA. IDA makes the data analysis easier and faster and leaves us with more time for doing science.” Prof. Armin Wisthaler, University of Oslo, Norway

IDA offers a new user-friendly interface with dynamic elements to focus on relevant analysis steps only. These steps include:

mass-axis re-calibration at highest precision

exact and robust peakshape determination based on your data

automatic identification of interfering isobaric peaks

multi-peak analysis of highly convoluted peaks even at highest time resolution

"Our focus on performing eddy covariance measurements means to have the ability to process large volumes of PTR data. IDA has helped us to tackle this task more efficiently than previously and we are happy to see the software package extending to this type of application." Prof. Thomas Karl, University of Innsbruck, Austria

In addition, quantify your PTR-MS data with a series of dedicated software tools and benefit from IONICON’s more than two decades of experience in ion chemistry as well as our world-class customer support.

"IDA enables us to process large datasets from campaigns quicker and in a more structured way, furthermore the support for IDA is fast and reliable." Dr. Achim Edtbauer, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany

Learn more about IDA and ask our sales team for a licence quote.