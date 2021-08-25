Posted in | News | New Product

Element Six to Launch New Range of Heavy-Duty Tools For Highly Abrasive Milling and Reclaiming Operations

Element Six, part of the De Beers Group, is set to launch the HD™ Series, a new range of heavy-duty tools specially designed to provide superior performance, extended tool life and improved reliability for milling and reclaiming operations. The new HD™ Series will combine a larger, wear-resistant body with Element Six's proprietary MasterGrade™ carbide.

Image of abrasive milling

Image Credit: Dmitry Kalinovsky

The HD™ Series, which will be fully available in 2022, combines a new larger body and washer disc with Element Six’s premium MasterGrade™ carbide. The tools’ larger body has by design more steel, which leads to extended tool life and increased wear resistance, improving performance in highly abrasive conditions where the steel body typically wears quickly.

With its HD™ Series, Element Six will provide operators with a choice of four new MasterGrade™ tips, enabling them to select the tool that best meets the need of their application, achieving superior performance while reducing overall tool costs.

Element Six's MasterGrade™ carbide uses our proprietary ‘Nanotechnology’ to enhance the cobalt binder matrix and optimise wear without impacting the bit’s toughness. These innovative carbides result in a versatile bit that offers increased operating efficiency compared to competitor products.

The HD™ Series will provide milling and reclaiming operations with improved overall performance and flexibility to ensure that the tool matches the application in question. The tool’s increased size makes it suitable for highly abrasive conditions and enables operators working in those conditions to utilise the toughness of MasterGrade™.

Markus Bening, Sales Director for Mining, Road, & Wear Parts, Element Six

 Learn more about the new HD™ Series here.

