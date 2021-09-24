Posted in | News | Events

Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October

Ambrell, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions, will offer two complimentary PRO Skills Webinars next month. The first webinar will cover Induction Heating Fundamentals and will take place on October 26th at 11 am ET. The second will review Induction Coil Design and will occur on October 28th at 11 am ET. Applications expert Dr. Girish Dahake (Ambrell's Senior Vice President, Global Applications) will present both topics.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Ambrell

Induction Heating Fundamentals will review sources of heat, induction theory, coupling of the work piece, frequency of operation, power calculations and simulation problems. Practical examples from Dr. Dahake's extensive experience will be provided. The advanced course, Induction Coil Design, will highlight the differences between coil designs, insulation and encapsulation, review calculations and more. Both sessions will be interactive with a question-and-answer session following each presentation.

Dr. Dahake has over 25 years of induction experience. He leads a worldwide team of induction experts in Ambrell's applications laboratories – known as THE LAB – in the United States and Europe. Dr. Dahake holds patents, has authored numerous papers and frequently presents at professional conferences. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from the University of Rochester.

To register for these educational webinars on induction heating, visit the PRO Skills Webinar page. To learn more about Ambrell and the PRO Skills Webinar series, visit www.ambrell.com or call +1 585 889 9000.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. (2021, September 24). Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October. AZoM. Retrieved on September 24, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56852.

  • MLA

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. "Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October". AZoM. 24 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56852>.

  • Chicago

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. "Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56852. (accessed September 24, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions. 2021. Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October. AZoM, viewed 24 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56852.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

Specac have released a new heated puck accessory for their Quest ATR, it is capable of analyzing both solid and liquid samples at temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees. This allows for powerful analysis of soaps, trans-fats, and proteins.

From Specac Ltd

More Content from Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions

See all content from Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions