Posted in | News | New Product

Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a flexible one component, LED curing adhesive system with excellent optical clarity and a refractive index of 1.51. Its flexibility allows for stress minimization especially when bonding substrates with different coefficients of thermal expansion. It also utilizes a fluorescent dye for detection purposes, which enables easy visual inspection.

​​​​​​​

This no-mix system cures fully tack-free upon exposure to a 405 nm wavelength light source without any oxygen inhibition. In thinner sections, full cures can be achieved in 30-45 seconds. The rate of cure depends upon the intensity of the light source, the thickness of the adhesive layer and the distance from the light to the adhesive. LED405FL3 is serviceable from -100°F to +250°F. It cures with a hardness of around 5-15 Shore D at room temperature. Additional performance properties include electrical insulation as well as resistance to thermal cycling, shock and vibration.

LED405FL3 is a low viscosity system that may be used for small potting and encapsulation applications assuming that there are no shadows or concealed areas. This solvent free, RoHS compliant compound is available in syringes, ½ pint, pint and quart containers.

Master Bond LED Curing Adhesives

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a single component, LED curing adhesive, sealant, coating and encapsulating compound. This system offers high optical clarity, flexibility and electrical insulation properties. Read more about Master Bond’s LED curing adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/products/led-light-curable-adhesives or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a flexible one component, LED curing adhesive system with excellent optical clarity and a refractive index of 1.51. Its flexibility allows for stress minimization especially when bonding substrates with different coefficients of thermal expansion. It also utilizes a fluorescent dye for detection purposes, which enables easy visual inspection.

This no-mix system cures fully tack-free upon exposure to a 405 nm wavelength light source without any oxygen inhibition. In thinner sections, full cures can be achieved in 30-45 seconds. The rate of cure depends upon the intensity of the light source, the thickness of the adhesive layer and the distance from the light to the adhesive. LED405FL3 is serviceable from -100°F to +250°F. It cures with a hardness of around 5-15 Shore D at room temperature. Additional performance properties include electrical insulation as well as resistance to thermal cycling, shock and vibration.

LED405FL3 is a low viscosity system that may be used for small potting and encapsulation applications assuming that there are no shadows or concealed areas. This solvent free, RoHS compliant compound is available in syringes, ½ pint, pint and quart containers.

Master Bond LED Curing Adhesives

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a single component, LED curing adhesive, sealant, coating and encapsulating compound. This system offers high optical clarity, flexibility and electrical insulation properties. Read more about Master Bond’s LED curing adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/products/led-light-curable-adhesives or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2021, September 27). Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye. AZoM. Retrieved on September 28, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56863.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye". AZoM. 28 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56863>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56863. (accessed September 28, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2021. Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye. AZoM, viewed 28 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56863.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

Specac have released a new heated puck accessory for their Quest ATR, it is capable of analyzing both solid and liquid samples at temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees. This allows for powerful analysis of soaps, trans-fats, and proteins.

From Specac Ltd

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.