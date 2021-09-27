Flexible, Low Viscosity LED Curable Adhesive with a Fluorescent Dye

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a flexible one component, LED curing adhesive system with excellent optical clarity and a refractive index of 1.51. Its flexibility allows for stress minimization especially when bonding substrates with different coefficients of thermal expansion. It also utilizes a fluorescent dye for detection purposes, which enables easy visual inspection.

This no-mix system cures fully tack-free upon exposure to a 405 nm wavelength light source without any oxygen inhibition. In thinner sections, full cures can be achieved in 30-45 seconds. The rate of cure depends upon the intensity of the light source, the thickness of the adhesive layer and the distance from the light to the adhesive. LED405FL3 is serviceable from -100°F to +250°F. It cures with a hardness of around 5-15 Shore D at room temperature. Additional performance properties include electrical insulation as well as resistance to thermal cycling, shock and vibration.

LED405FL3 is a low viscosity system that may be used for small potting and encapsulation applications assuming that there are no shadows or concealed areas. This solvent free, RoHS compliant compound is available in syringes, ½ pint, pint and quart containers.

Master Bond LED Curing Adhesives

Master Bond LED405FL3 is a single component, LED curing adhesive, sealant, coating and encapsulating compound. This system offers high optical clarity, flexibility and electrical insulation properties. Read more about Master Bond’s LED curing adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/products/led-light-curable-adhesives or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

