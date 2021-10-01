Launch of PTR-TOF 10K

Ultimate mass resolution now with original TRU-E/N PTR technology.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

We're glad to present the new PTR-TOF 10k. This PTR-MS was developed for challenging samples and complex mass spectra, aiming at providing more insight in the data than ever before.

It includes the novel ioniTOF 10k with a mass resolving power of beyond 10,000 m/Δm which allows to separate peaks and identify substances that would not have been possible with other, lower-resolving instruments.

Benefit from our experience in analytical sciences for more than two decades and take your trace VOC analysis to the next level with the PTR-TOF 10k.

Learn more on the PTR-TOF 10k product website.