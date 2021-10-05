A Library of Tech Notes for Extensometers and Strain Measurement

JACKSON, WYOMING - USA / September 28, 2021 / -- Epsilon Technology
An online library of Tech Notes for extensometers and strain measurement is now available from Epsilon Technology. Solutions for common materials testing problems and answers to common questions are available to download instantly. Measuring modulus accurately, reducing signal noise, and controlling thermal drift are among the subjects covered. The library includes 32 Tech Notes and 11 Guides.
Topics covered in the library:
- Extensometer use and troubleshooting
- Calibration and verification
- Thermal effects and non-ambient testing
- Optimizing test results and data quality
- Model-specific tech notes
- Extensometer basics
Image Credit: Epsilon Technology
The Tech Note library can be browsed at www.epsilontech.com/tech-notes.