A Library of Tech Notes for Extensometers and Strain Measurement

JACKSON, WYOMING - USA / September 28, 2021 / -- Epsilon Technology

An online library of Tech Notes for extensometers and strain measurement is now available from Epsilon Technology. Solutions for common materials testing problems and answers to common questions are available to download instantly. Measuring modulus accurately, reducing signal noise, and controlling thermal drift are among the subjects covered. The library includes 32 Tech Notes and 11 Guides.

Topics covered in the library:

Extensometer use and troubleshooting

Calibration and verification

Thermal effects and non-ambient testing

Optimizing test results and data quality

Model-specific tech notes

Extensometer basics

​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​Image Credit: Epsilon Technology

The Tech Note library can be browsed at www.epsilontech.com/tech-notes.