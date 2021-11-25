Posted in | News | Events

Best Practice for BET (Brunauer–Emmett–Teller) Surface Area

The specific surface area of a material, often referred to as BET surface area, is an important parameter throughout all kinds of industries. Whether it is in the field of adsorbents, additive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, or catalyst research, this parameter helps in quality control, to optimize processes, and improve material performance.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Micromeritics

Even though the determination of BET surface area is a well-established method, it is worth taking a deeper look into the challenges that come with this method and the best way of using it.

In this webinar, Dr Katharina Peikert, Technology and Application Consultant at Micromeritics, reviews the historical background of BET surface area, examines sample preparation and setting up the best analysis parameters, and discusses how to use the Micromeritics Software to make most out of the BET measurements.

To watch this presentation, on demand, please click here.

