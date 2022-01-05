A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF

A new generation of PTR-TOF instruments with the novel TRION source and FUSION drift cell enters the stage.

The TRION source plus the FUSION reaction chamber plus an ultra-high resolution TOF analyzer equals a milestone in PTR-TOFMS history: reagent ion switching times of 100 – 200 ms, LoDs in the ppqv region and a mass resolution between 10000 – 15000 m/Δm.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

Expect nothing short of the future of PTR-TOFMS technology:

sensitivity of up to 30000 cps/ppbv

LoD down to < 100 ppqv

well-defined ion chemistry qualified for the TRU-E/N label

virtually contact free sample inlet

TRION triple ion source for nearly instant reagent ion switching

All of this is now available with the FUSION PTR-TOF 10k trace VOC analyzer.