Posted in | News | New Product

A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF

A new generation of PTR-TOF instruments with the novel TRION source and FUSION drift cell enters the stage.

The TRION source plus the FUSION reaction chamber plus an ultra-high resolution TOF analyzer equals a milestone in PTR-TOFMS history: reagent ion switching times of 100 – 200 ms, LoDs in the ppqv region and a mass resolution between 10000 – 15000 m/Δm.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik 

Expect nothing short of the future of PTR-TOFMS technology:

  • sensitivity of up to 30000 cps/ppbv
  • LoD down to < 100 ppqv
  • well-defined ion chemistry qualified for the TRU-E/N label
  • virtually contact free sample inlet
  • TRION triple ion source for nearly instant reagent ion switching

All of this is now available with the FUSION PTR-TOF 10k trace VOC analyzer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    IONICON Analytik. (2022, January 05). A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF. AZoM. Retrieved on January 05, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57811.

  • MLA

    IONICON Analytik. "A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF". AZoM. 05 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57811>.

  • Chicago

    IONICON Analytik. "A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57811. (accessed January 05, 2022).

  • Harvard

    IONICON Analytik. 2022. A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF. AZoM, viewed 05 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57811.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Building Lightweight Bridges with Friction Stir Welding Technology

AZoM talks to Dr. Oleg Panchenko about his work with the Lightweight Materials and Structures Laboratory in SPbPU, and their project that looks to create a new lightweight footbridge employing a novel aluminum alloy and friction stir welding technique.

Building Lightweight Bridges with Friction Stir Welding Technology

More Content from IONICON Analytik

See all content from IONICON Analytik