A Star is Born: the New Fusion PTR-TOF

A new generation of PTR-TOF instruments with the novel TRION source and FUSION drift cell enters the stage.
The TRION source plus the FUSION reaction chamber plus an ultra-high resolution TOF analyzer equals a milestone in PTR-TOFMS history: reagent ion switching times of 100 – 200 ms, LoDs in the ppqv region and a mass resolution between 10000 – 15000 m/Δm.
Image Credit: IONICON Analytik
Expect nothing short of the future of PTR-TOFMS technology:
- sensitivity of up to 30000 cps/ppbv
- LoD down to < 100 ppqv
- well-defined ion chemistry qualified for the TRU-E/N label
- virtually contact free sample inlet
- TRION triple ion source for nearly instant reagent ion switching
All of this is now available with the FUSION PTR-TOF 10k trace VOC analyzer.