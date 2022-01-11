H.E.L Group Expands Operations in India

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced the expansion of its operations in India, with an increased focus on high growth areas of biotech and battery testing industries.

Image Credit: PHOTO JUNCTION/Shutterstock.com

The move will see the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, H.E.L India, which will provide direct sales and marketing, service, and support operations to customers in India from February 2022.

We are excited to be opening a full H.E.L subsidiary in India as part of our plans to have the right sales and support approach across the globe. India is a significant, growing market, and now is the right time for us to establish a direct presence. This brings our mission of creating a healthier, sustainable and safer environment for everyone a step closer. We sincerely thank our current partner Skytech for their help over the last two decades in developing and growing our business in the region." Louise Madden, CEO of H.E.L Group

To support India's growing biotech and pharmaceutical markets, H.E.L will create a dedicated regional hub to provide in-country support directly to customers. Until now, services in India have been successfully operated through a longstanding distributor partnership with Skytech Systems, one of India's leading analytical instrument distribution companies.

H.E.L will continue to work with Skytech to fully transition operations over the next twelve months with the current team of experienced service and support engineers transferring into the new subsidiary to ensure continuity for existing customers.

Supporting the move, the Company will be making several key appointments, including recruiting an experienced General Manager to build the regional team, alongside specialist product area capabilities.