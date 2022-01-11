Wasatch Photonics and Nikalyte Partner to Advance Application of SERS

Morrisville, N.C. – January 10, 2022 – Wasatch Photonics and Nikalyte Ltd. are pleased to announce a partnership to facilitate evaluation and testing of a novel SERS substrate for trace detection of materials, with applications in narcotics, food safety, pharmaceuticals, environmental, and biological analysis.

Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) is a specialized form of Raman spectroscopy in which the analyte of interest interacts with gold or silver nanostructures to significantly enhance the Raman signal. It enables Raman spectroscopy, a technique most often used for the identification of bulk materials, to be applied to the detection of trace quantities of potentially harmful or biologically relevant compounds.

Nikalyte Ltd., a leading supplier of nanoparticle coating equipment and services, has developed a new form of substrate for SERS analysis. It incorporates the ease of use of a solid SERS substrate with the reproducibility of liquid SERS at a cost-effective price point, thus overcoming previous limitations to widespread use of the SERS technique.

Conventional wet-deposited SERS substrates offer convenient sample preparation in that they employ an absorbent pad mounted to a microscope slide, but often display significant spatial inhomogeneities, resulting in low signal reproducibility. SERS using colloidal gold nanoparticles in aqueous solution, in contrast, yield very reproducible signals, but require handling of solutions that is not conducive to field use by non-experts.

The Nikalyte SERS substrate approach is unique in that it utilizes gold nanoparticles generated and deposited in vacuum, ensuring that they are ultra-pure and highly uniformly distributed. As no chemicals are used in the synthesis of the nanoparticles, the SERS substrates are free of contamination, delivering superior sensitivity and specificity. These substrates are available for less than $10 USD at test quantities, and can be scaled for volume use.

Together, Nikalyte and Wasatch Photonics are evaluating the performance of these new SERS substrates for use in a variety of relevant applications. Wasatch Photonics is a leading manufacturer of high sensitivity, field-portable Raman spectrometers at wavelengths spanning 248-1064 nm, and as such, is well-positioned to evaluate the performance of the SERS substrates. To date, the use of 785 nm and 830 nm excitation has been assessed for trace detection of a representative drug analyte, demonstrating a 1000x increase in the limit of detection using the Nikalyte SERS substrates. The results of this study are published here. Future work will focus on improving the limit of detection further, and on studies of other analytes relevant for promising SERS applications.

Surface enhanced Raman is an exciting and rapidly growing field. We are very excited to be working with Wasatch Photonics to evaluate and develop our SERS technology and to push the limits of what current SERS sensors can offer. Dr Vicky Broadley, Nikalyte Sales and Marketing Director.

About Wasatch Photonics

Founded in 2002, Wasatch Photonics designs, manufactures and markets high-sensitivity compact spectrometers and systems for Raman, fluorescence, and UV/VIS/NIR spectroscopy based on its own patented high efficiency volume phase holographic (VPH) gratings. The company also offers VPH gratings for pulse compression, astronomy, spectral imaging, and optical coherence tomography (OCT), as well spectrometers and systems for OCT. Our high-performance VPH gratings, spectrometers, and systems are used in research labs around the world. We also work extensively with OEM partners spanning a diverse range of industries, including defense and security, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical, energy, education, computer, and electronics sectors.

To learn more about us, please visit www.wasatchphotonics.com

Image Credit: Wasatch Photonics

About Nikalyte

Nikalyte Ltd. is a leading supplier of nanoparticle coating equipment and coating services for both academic and commercial research and development. Nikalyte’s products range from simple-to-use teaching tools to advanced research equipment and bespoke solutions. Nikalyte’s technology generates nanoparticles in vacuum, to offer ultra-pure, ligand-free nanocoating with superior control over nanoparticle properties. Our equipment and coatings are used worldwide in a wide variety of application areas, including catalysis, electrochemistry, photonics, sensing, battery technology, and life sciences.

Nikalyte’s experienced technical team also offers advice on nanoparticle applications and UHV systems and has helped our customers to develop new nanocoating technology from proof of concept, through pilot equipment design, to scale-up for manufacture.

To learn more about us, please visit www.nikalyte.com.

Image Credit: Nikalyte