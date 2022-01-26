Posted in | News | Photonics

Nanoscribe Partners with PHIX to Drive Industrial Innovation in Photonic Packaging Market

The photonic assembly service provider PHIX builds on Nanoscribe’s high-performance 3D printing solution with alignment capabilities to offer 3D-printed standard lensed fiber arrays.

Microscope image of a 3D-printed lensed fiber array (LFA). The microscope image clearly demonstrates how precise the optical projection of lensed fibers is. Here, green light is collimated into parallel light beams. Sample of the research project MiLiQuant. Image Credit: 

Related Stories

Nanoscribe, a BICO company, and the Dutch photonics packaging foundry PHIX B.V. have announced a collaboration to provide on-fiber printing services to the photonic packaging industry. With Nanoscribe’s new high-performance 3D microlens printing technology with nano-precision alignment capabilities, PHIX relies on this new technological approach in their manufacturing services of standard lensed fiber arrays (LFAs). The PHIX service portfolio will then contain the manufacturing of Free Space Microoptical Coupling (FSMOC) components printed directly on fiber arrays and photonic integrated circuits (PICs). This extends PHIX’s portfolio for bringing hybrid integration into mass production.

Both partners take a multidisciplinary approach to the development of photonic packaging solutions: from simulation to design and assembly. Nanoscribe’s Quantum X align automatically aligns and prints advanced optical lenses on fiber arrays, facilitating optimized optical coupling on PIC platforms.  In addition, this is a reliable solution for passive alignment of chip modules. PHIX is thus adding a state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to provide solutions for hybrid integration of chip-to-chip and fiber-to-chip modules to its portfolio of assembly services for all major PIC platforms.

“We are confident in Nanoscribe’s new, aligned 3D printing technology for producing lensed fiber arrays and lensed chips with virtually limitless optical designs,” stated Joost van Kerkhof, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of PHIX. “This will enable us to further advance integrated photonics packaging,” Van Kerkhof added.

“PHIX’s extensive expertise in assembly and packaging of photonic integrated circuits is a compelling fit for Nanoscribe to jointly validate and further advance our technology in an industrial environment,” said Jörg Smolenski, Business Developer at Nanoscribe. “We are excited to take manufacturing quality to the next level with our new approach of aligned high-precision 3D printing for manufacturing standard LFAs.”

The PHIX service is designed as a gateway to standard LFA manufacturing, facilitating entry into such markets. It is also promising for low-volume applications and markets with industry-quality components. With Nanoscribe’s technology, PHIX offers 3D-printed collimation, focusing and steering lenses on 4-32 channel fiber arrays. This is complimentary to PHIX’s offering of spot-size converters (SSCs) and can cover wavelengths from 450 to 1,550 nanometers and beyond. This marks an important milestone for the photonic packaging industry.

Source: https://www.nanoscribe.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. (2022, January 26). Nanoscribe Partners with PHIX to Drive Industrial Innovation in Photonic Packaging Market. AZoM. Retrieved on January 26, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58028.

  • MLA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe Partners with PHIX to Drive Industrial Innovation in Photonic Packaging Market". AZoM. 26 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58028>.

  • Chicago

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe Partners with PHIX to Drive Industrial Innovation in Photonic Packaging Market". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58028. (accessed January 26, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Nanoscribe GmbH. 2022. Nanoscribe Partners with PHIX to Drive Industrial Innovation in Photonic Packaging Market. AZoM, viewed 26 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58028.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

AZoM speaks to Professor Yi Cui and Dr. Fang Liu about their groundbreaking research into lithium batteries. The researchers have found a way to revitalize 'dead' lithium in batteries and hope that their work will make way for extended battery life and less battery wastage.

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Solar energy has been at the forefront of nations' efforts to develop new technologies, and scientists are continuously looking for new methods to develop efficient energy-generating systems.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »