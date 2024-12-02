Posted in | News | Business | 3D Printing

Nanoscribe Joins the Lab14 Group

Nanoscribe, a global leader in high-precision 3D microfabrication, is thrilled to announce its integration into the Lab14 Group, marking a decisive step in its journey to drive innovation and serve industrial markets. This transition underscores Nanoscribe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of microfabrication technology while leveraging synergies within a dynamic network of high-tech micro and nanotechnology companies.

Martin Wynaendts van Resandt, CEO of Lab14, and Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO of Nanoscribe, are excited about the new opportunities for collaboration and innovation within the Lab14 Group. Image Credit: © Nanoscribe

The Lab14 Group's combination of technological expertise and industrial scope, as well as its focus on fostering collaboration among its companies, provides Nanoscribe with an enhanced platform to drive industrial applications while maintaining its core values of technological excellence and innovation.

"We are honored to now be part of the Lab14 Group, expanding the technology footprint and leveraging the many synergies available to us within the group,” says Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO of Nanoscribe. “This strategic advantage puts us in a strong competitive position in both academic and industrial markets to better serve the group’s customers with superior micro- and nanofabrication solutions," concludes Hermatschweiler.

Shared Values and Complementary Strengths

Martin Wynaendts van Resandt, CEO of Lab14, explains: "With Nanoscribe we not only gain a globally recognized company, but also a team that shares our values and ideally complements our strategic goals. The addition of Nanoscribe to the Lab14 family strengthens our expertise in 3D printing and opens up new opportunities for all companies in the group. We are now even better positioned to advance our goals together."

Strengthening Innovation and Industry Focus

Nanoscribe’s proven track record, expertise and market leadership in Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) technologies has been instrumental in shaping the future of 3D printing for micro- and nanotechnology applications. Over 15 years, the company has built a strong reputation, serving customers in academia and industry alike. Joining the Lab14 Group enhances Nanoscribe’s capabilities to innovate and provide tailored 3D printing solutions for markets such as scientific microfabrication, industrial mastering and manufacturing in the field of microoptics, photonics, microfluidics, MEMS, bioprinting and biomedical engineering.

With its dynamic portfolio of companies specializing in micro- and nanotechnology and topography analysis, the Lab14 Group provides an ideal environment to enhance Nanoscribe's technological and market potential. Nanoscribe gains access to an ecosystem rich in innovation, expertise, market penetration and technology resources.

End-to-End Solutions and World-Class Services

With this transition to the Lab14 Group, Nanoscribe remains a strong and reliable partner for state-of-the-art 3D microfabrication solutions based on 3D laser lithography. Going forward, the company will be even stronger in the areas of new end-to-end solutions, robust, future-proof and industry-ready technologies and systems and, most importantly, a stronger global service network.

