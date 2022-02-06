New Line of Integrable Heads

Sensofar’s line of Integrable Heads is available

Sensofar Metrology, with over 20 years’ experience in developing optical surface metrology systems, is launching a new four-sensor integrable heads line.

Our customers’ growing interest in integrating surface metrology equipment into their inspection and/or manufacturing machines, has inspired us to create a new line of products parallel to our line of table-top systems.

“We are excited to introduce this new product line that provides solutions to our partners’ needs. Together, we will be able to expand both our product range and the Sensofar brand in the leading markets of semiconductors, PCBs or additive manufacturing. Sensofar’s philosophy has always been to listen to market needs then work to offer the best solution. With this new line, we will offer versatile and integrated solutions to our partners.” said Alberto Aguerri, VP Sales

We have worked to adapt what were once exclusively table-top products, creating products that can now be integrated, and always with the philosophy of providing maximum performance in productivity.

By incorporating our flagship S neox and the company’s latest release, the S wide, to the sensors we’ve already got, we have managed to complete the integration range with a wide variety of 3D sensors, committed, as always, to maximum versatility and the most complete performance on the market, thanks to the combination of Sensofar’s patented 4-in-1 technologies.

What Makes Our Integrated Heads the Most Complete Solutions?

Maximum reliability , no moving parts in our optical assembly

, no moving parts in our optical assembly We have the fastest areal measurement technology on the market

areal measurement technology on the market Compact and light ; small size and low weight with Sensofar quality guaranteed

; small size and low weight with Sensofar quality guaranteed Functional in any orientation , can be positioned as the application requires

, can be positioned as the application requires Different surface scale measurement, able to measure different textures and structures We invite you to visit the section about integrable heads on our website. Further details can be found at: https://www.sensofar.com/metrology/integration/

