COXEM Partners with JH Technologies for North American Sales and Service

Coxem is pleased to announce JH Technologies of Fremont, CA as their new distributer for North America. JH Technologies is a leading distributer of optical and digital imaging systems, and recently acquired the rights to distribute, market, and service the COXEM product line from element PI LLC. JH Technologies currently has offices in Fremont and Irvine, CA, Portland, OR, and Boston, MA.

According to Mike Toalson, President of element PI, “Due to significant growth in our customer base over the last 2 years, element Pi wants to insure that customers continue to receive timely support. We believe that a merger with JH Technologies is the best way to achieve that quickly.”

“Our microscopy customers often need higher magnification and resolution. The ability to offer SEM imaging will help our customers achieve this next important step.,” said JH Technologies business development manager Tim Schoen

