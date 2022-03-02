Twelve PTR-TOF 1000 for Shenzien

A new PTR-TOF air quality monitoring network in Shenzhen, China

In 2019, in accordance with the China development strategy plan, Shenzhen decided to comprehensively enhance the stereoscopic monitoring capabilities supporting environment goals by constructing a pilot demonstration zone.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​12x IONICON PTR-TOF 1000 are being prepared in Shenzhen for deployment as part of a comprehensive air quality network.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

In order to achieve this, Shenzhen Municipal of Ecology and Environment Bureau purchased 12 IONICON PTR-TOF instruments in 2021.

As a part of the new monitoring network, the twelve PTR-TOF 1000, along with other instruments, will help to validate the air pollution sources, simulate the formation of ozone and work out countermeasures to control pollution.

The PTR-TOF as an important test tool will provide reliable data to achieve the following goals:

Setting up a database of the stereoscopic distribution of atmospheric VOCs and ozone Investigating the photochemical mechanism of atmospheric ozone pollution

The instruments are currently being prepared for deployment within a monitoring network in 11 counties and a high-altitude station, the Ping An Finance Center, in Shenzhen.

Such projects fit well into the growing air monitoring solutions segment of IONICON, where high quality and stability of instruments and reliable measurement results are key.