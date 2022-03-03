72DL PLUS™ Thickness Gauge Measures Ultra-Thin Layers at High Speed

The new 72DL PLUS™ ultrasonic thickness gauge delivers precision thickness measurements at high speed in a portable, easy-to-use device. With fast scanning, advanced algorithms and Olympus’lowest-ever minimum thickness capability, the gauge can measure the thickness of very thin layers for challenging applications across industries.

Whether used as a paint thickness gauge, coating thickness gauge or material thickness gauge, the 72DL PLUS instrument delivers reliable, lab-quality measurements to maximize productivity and throughput on the production floor.

Easily Track and Visualize Thickness Changes

Capable of displaying up to six layers at once for multilayer coatings, paint, plastics and other materials, the gauge includes a full-color touch screen and five measurement layouts so thickness changes can be accurately tracked and visualized.

Easy Application Setup for Routine Thickness Measurements

Guided workflow makes it easier to create and save an application setup. For routine applications, inspectors can store and recall settings to simplify device setup before each inspection.

Modern Data Management for Industry 4.0

Built-in data logging and onboard file management provide streamlined thickness data collection and processing, while the PC Interface Application includes intuitive tools to review and manage data for multiple devices and parts. Connected and cloud capable for Industry 4.0 practices, the gauge supports wireless LAN, Bluetooth®, and USB connectivity and integrates into the Olympus Scientific Cloud™ (OSC).

Rugged for the Production Floor

Built for industrial environments, the gauge can be used indoors and outdoors, on a work surface, or using a four-point chest harness or shoulder strap. The gauge meets military drop test standards (MIL-STD-810G) to protect against accidental drops or impacts, is designed to meet IP65 requirements to protect against dust and moisture, and takes reliable measurements in hot and cold climates with an impressive operating temperature range of –10 °C to 50 °C (14 °F to 122 °F).

Thickness Gauge Models to Suit Versatile Applications

72DL PLUS thickness gauges are available in Standard and High-Frequency models. The High-Frequency model can drive transducer frequencies up to 125 MHz to measure ultra-thin materials—including multilayer paint, plastics, metals and coatings—and simultaneously display the thickness of up to six layers. The 72DL PLUS gauge provides up to 2 kHz measurement speeds, a 60 Hz display update, and clean signals for fast, accurate measurements.

