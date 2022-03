Peabody, MA – JEOL USA is proud to announce the next generation of JEOL NMR spectrometers: the ECZ Luminous series.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL USA

This product is a next step in spectrometer miniaturization and improving performance through state-of-the-art digital and high-frequency technologies. JEOL USA is a subsidiary of JEOL ltd, a well-respected manufacturer of cutting-edge scientific equipment with more than 65 years of experience in producing advanced NMR systems.

New ECZL series features MFDS (Multi Frequency Drive System) that allows spectroscopists to perform multiple pulse trains on different nuclei on a single RF channel in same experiment. The STS (Smart Transceiver System), inherited from the previous model, achieves a time resolution of 5 ns for frequency, phase, and amplitude modulation, enabling ultra-fast control.

The ECZL G series (400 MHz to 1.3 GHz) is the flagship model and supports expansion to more than 3 channels, with various options for high power amplifiers, and high magnetic field gradients.

The ECZL R series (400 to 600 MHz) is a fixed-configuration high-performance instrument capable of solid-state NMR measurements with less than half the footprint and only one-third the volume of previous models.

The ECZL S series (400 MHz) has the same architecture and performance as G and R models, with a configuration that is streamlined for routine solution NMR measurements.

All of JEOL’s ECZL spectrometers can be remotely accessed by multiple operators simultaneously. Combined with an automatic sample changer, the ECZ Luminous system can be used remotely in continuous automation for both solution and solid-state NMR measurements.

JEOL is a world leader in manufacturing equipment and instrumentation for demanding scientific and industrial research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes (SEMs and TEMs), instruments for the semiconductor industry (electron beam lithography and a series of defect review and inspection tools), and analytical instruments including mass spectrometers, NMRs, and ESRs.

JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962. The company has 13 regional service centers that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S.