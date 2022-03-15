C-Therm partners with Rigaku in support of new thermal analysis product line in US

Fredericton, N.B. – Rigaku, a world leader in material characterization, announced a new collaboration with C-Therm Technologies Ltd. to bring Rigaku’s thermal analysis product line to the United States.

Takayuki Miyajima, Senior Vice President in charge of Rigaku’s Global Sales & Marketing Division commented, “We have been working with C-Therm for over 15 years and excited to partner with them in bringing our thermal analysis product line to the US. Their expertise in thermal analysis and customer-focused values align well with our own.”

Adam Harris, CEO for C-Therm stated, “This is a very exciting day. Rigaku’s reputation for quality and innovation is well established. The Rigaku thermal analysis product line compliments our own portfolio in leading thermal conductivity and DMA instrumentation for the US market. With this announcement, we are able to bring more value to our customers in the fields of polymers, composites, rubber, biomedical, battery and electronics.”

The addition of Rigaku’s product line allows C-Therm’s US sales team to provide our clients with unmatched solutions for thermal analysis across all applications. We are excited to provide our clients access to Rigaku’s product line with the same level of personalized support they have become accustomed to receiving from the C-Therm team.

About C-Therm Technologies Ltd.

C-Therm Technologies Ltd. is the world leader in transient-based thermal conductivity instrumentation for R&D, production and quality control environments. C-Therm’s flagship product is the Trident Thermal Conductivity Instrument. Trident provides 3 different methods for thermal conductivity characterization. C-Therm’s overall mission is to simplify thermal conductivity characterization and provide opportunity for high accuracy data under real-world application conditions.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku group of companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction, thin film analysis, X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small angle X-ray scattering, protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, Xray optics, semiconductor metrology, X-ray sources, computed tomography, nondestructive testing and thermal analysis. In thermal analysis, since launching the Thermoflex line in 1957 and developing the world's first thermogravimetry based on the differential thermobalance principle in 1981, Rigaku have continually developed and marketed thermal analyzers for more than 60 years, giving us a long, rich history of innovation in the field. Alongside general purpose thermal analysis, Rigaku is constantly developing cutting edge hyphenated instruments, sample controlled thermal analysis, humidity-controlled thermal analysis and sample observation thermal analysis, providing constantly improving solutions to match the needs of our customers.