New IRXross™ FTIR Spectrophotometer Delivers High-End Sensitivity, Enhanced Resolution and High-Quality Data

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the IRXross™ Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectrophotometer. This mid-level FTIR model achieves upper-end performance including high-level S/N ratio, resolution, measurement speed and ease of use. 

Image credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

The enhanced S/N ratio of the IRXross enables analysts to obtain high-quality data in less time. With P-P values of 55,000:1 for one minute of integration, the IRXross delivers ultra-high-sensitivity measurements. Users also achieve high-resolution 0.25 cm-1 measurements. In addition, peaks from adjacent gas components are more easily separated using the IRXross compared to its predecessor.  High-speed measurement of 20 spectra per second enables faster reaction tracking. It also acquires data with a best-in-class low noise level.

The IRXross FTIR Spectrophotometer includes built-in analytical intelligence, IR Pilot™, for easy start-up and navigation. The standard package includes 23 macro application programs. Even operators unfamiliar with FTIR spectrophotometry can analyze samples easily by simply selecting the purpose of analysis and attachment they are using. Operators can analyze multiple samples with a single click and do not need to set parameters.

With IR Pilot, users can program the IRXross to specifically support identification testing by making pass/fail judgments for test samples based on verification methods specified in pharmacopoeia and official methods. They can also program the system to support contaminant analysis using Shimadzu’s proprietary algorithm in combination with a spectral library containing over 550 spectra for substances commonly detected as contaminants.

A wide variety of libraries, including Shimadzu’s unique libraries, reagents, polymers and more, is included standard. Shimadzu also offers LabSolutions™ Software DB IR and LabSolutions CS IR to meet the requirements of Electronic Record and Electronic Signature regulations. In addition, the software includes built-in validation test macros for compliance with requirements from various pharmacopeia, including USP.

