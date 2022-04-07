New Benchtop MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometer Features Dual-Polarity Ion Source

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the MALDI-8030 benchtop linear matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometer.

Image credit: Shimadzu SSI

Like its predecessor, innovative instrument design enables the MALDI-8030 to achieve performance specifications similar to those of larger, more expensive MALDI-TOF models in a significantly smaller footprint. This user-friendly compact instrument expands on the successful benchtop format of the MALDI-8020 by offering both positive-ion and negative-ion analysis.

The dual-polarity ion source of the MALDI-8030 allows the flexibility to analyze a wide range of samples including proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, lipids, glycans, polymers and small molecules. Its enhanced sample throughput, ease-of-use, low maintenance and small footprint make it ideal for all laboratories. Moreover, its quiet operation at <55 dB expands use beyond the conventional laboratory setting.

For time-saving operation, the MALDI-8030 features a 200 Hz solid-state 355 nm laser for class-leading two billion shots per lifetime. It also offers a fast sample introduction using a load-lock chamber and quick sample stage movement.

Enabling superior analysis, the patented WideBore™ ion optics technology significantly reduces contamination from the desorbed MALDI sample. The near normal (on-axis) incidence of the MALDI laser beam and the camera view produce outstanding efficiency of the MALDI source and high-quality sample images.

In addition, the integrated barcode reader, when used with FlexiMass™-DS slides, is compatible with AuraSolution™ and SampleStation™ automated analysis software and can provide seamless tracking to reduce misidentification errors.

Patented TrueClean™ UV laser-based source cleaning in-vacuum technology extends the robustness of the MALDI-8030 because it enables seamless self-cleaning of the ion optics, without breaking vacuum and requiring the removal of the ion optics.

Tailored MALDI Solutions acquisition software features data security for regulatory compliance facilitated with password-controlled user login, encrypted data and user traceability.

