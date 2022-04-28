SZX-AR1 Augmented Reality System Simplifies Microscope-Based Manufacturing

The SZX-AR1* augmented reality system easily retrofits to existing Evident** SZX series stereo microscopes to simplify complex microscope-based manufacturing tasks and simplify assembler training. Manuals, assembly instructions, images, and instructional videos can be projected in the microscope’s field of view so that assemblers can work more efficiently.

Image Credit: Evident Corporation - Industrial Microscopy

Simplified Assembly with Fewer Errors

The microscope-based assembly process can require the assembler to stop multiple times to consult instructions or to memorize these instructions before beginning their work. Repeatedly removing ones’ eyes from the microscope oculars is inefficient and memorizing directions can lead to mistakes.

The SZX-AR1 unit solves these challenges by enabling instructions to be projected directly in the microscope’s field of view. Now, an assembler can complete their work without removing their eyes from the oculars or tediously memorizing complex sets of directions.

If there’s a problem during the manufacturing process, an assembler can use third-party collaboration software, like Microsoft Teams, to share a live view through their oculars with an offsite manager or engineer for guidance. The AR1 unit’s image and video recording capabilities make documenting any issues fast and simple.

Efficient Employee Training

Rather than relying on an onsite trainer to painstakingly instruct new employees about each step of the assembly process, the AR1 system enables users to receive training while they’re looking through their microscope’s oculars, helping them stay focused and making the process faster and more efficient.

Using the AR1 system, the trainer and trainee no longer need to be in the same place, eliminating travel costs. Manufacturers also have the option of using video recordings to train new employees rather than using a live trainer as the instructions can be projected directly on the sample through the microscope’s field of view.

*The SZX-AR1 system will not be available in Japan until July 2022.

**Evident is formerly Olympus Scientific Solutions.

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/