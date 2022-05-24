Posted in | News | Materials Science

The Advanced Materials Show Returns for 2022

Europe’s largest advanced and nano materials event returns on 29th and 30th June 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham. Previous years have seen over 4500+ attendees, 300+ exhibitors, and 100+ speakers.

The Advanced Materials Show provides a truly unique, free-to-attend exhibition and conference that brings together a highly focused audience, all involved in the research, production, purchasing or integration of advanced materials technology including Graphene & 2D Materials, Composites, Polymers, Coatings, and Ceramics.

The Advanced Materials Show is co-located with Ceramics UK, Battery Cells & Systems Expo, and Vehicle Electrification Expo. One event bringing together four connected industries for two days of networking, lead generation and education at the NEC, Birmingham. A four-track, free conference featuring global experts covers the latest innovations and developments across these exciting industries.

Top exhibitors include:

  • Kyocera
  • 3M
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Bruker
  • Kennametal
  • CDS Group
  • Verder Scientific
  • Zeiss
  • Netzsch
  • Lubrizol
  • Anton Paar
  • Cerion

Top speakers include:

  • Dr. Sandra Fisher-John, Lucideon: Development Scientist Advanced Materials
  • Toby Dorrell, Arrival: Head of Composite Production Technology
  • Jonathan Phillips, Morgan Advanced Materials: Global Material Centre of Excellence
  • Sarah Connolly, Innovate UK: Innovation Technologist – Transforming Foundation Industries

