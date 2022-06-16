3P and Bettersize to Exhibit at Analytica 2022

Bettersize Instruments is participating with its partner 3P Instruments in the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and analytica conference, Analytica 2022 on June 21-24, 2022 at Hall A2, Booth 516A in München.

With over 35,600 registered participants and over 1,160 exhibitors from 47 countries, Analytica is the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and the Analytica conference, which is held every two years for specialists from the areas of environmental, foodstuffs and industrial analysis, biochemistry, biotechnology, genetic engineering, molecular and cell biology. As the largest and most important European trade fair with a congress of its kind, Analytica regularly brings together scientists, industry and users. In the section of the exhibition many different stands covering all topics of laboratory analysis will be waiting for you. There will be innovations and the classics from producers for you to touch.

In Analytica 2022, 3P instruments and Bettersize Instruments are showcasing new products and analytical solutions for the characterization of particles. During the exhibition days, product specialists from 3P Instruments will be ready to give you comprehensive advice on the characterization of particles, powders, dispersions, and porous materials and discuss special measurement tasks.

Designed to characterize particles, facilitate research and to improve production efficiency, the products which will be showcased at Analytica 2022 include:

BeNano 180 Zeta Pro: Nanoparticle Size and Zeta Potential Analyzer

The most advanced nanoparticle analyzer to characterize nanoparticles by Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Electrophoretic Light Scattering (ELS), and Static Light Scattering (SLS). Now integrated with phase analysis light scattering (PALS), backscattering technology, temperature trend measurement, and complies with 21 CFR Part 11.

Bettersizer S3 Plus: Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

The Bettersizer S3 Plus combines laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis in one instrument. It can measure the size and shape of particles from 0.01 μm to 3500 μm.

A special highlight will be the live demos. Please feel free to drop by for a live demo and let the experts help you with your application-related questions. We are looking forward to your visit at Hall A2, Booth 516A!

