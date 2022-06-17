Achieve Effortless High-Speed High-Sensitivity Analysis With New Space-Saving LCMS-2050 Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the LCMS-2050 Liquid Chromatograph Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer that features a significantly reduced size, while providing high speed and high sensitivity analysis. Designed for effortless operation, the LCMS-2050 mass spectrometer combines ease of use as an LC detector with excellent MS capabilities.

Image credit: Shimadzu

The LCMS-2050 mass spectrometer is designed with technology that enables superior detection in a short period of time. The ionization source combines heated electrospray (HESI) and atmospheric pressure ionization (APCI). This combined Dual Ion Source (DUIS) can analyze a wide range of compounds from multiple chemical classes. Ultrafast technology, including a 15,000 u/sec scan speed and polarity switching time of 10 msec, maintains high data quality while improving overall throughput.

The mass detector can be incorporated as one component in an LC system. It can be integrated with Shimadzu’s Nexera series, i-Series and other existing (U)HPLC systems, as well as with the Nexera Prep fractionation system. The system can be used like an LC that operators simply turn on and use, enabling everything from MS data acquisition to data analysis. The vacuum system starts up in only six minutes for MS data acquisition. The LCMS-2050 provides easy access to users because analysis can be performed with only simple parameter settings similar to a PDA detector.

Additional features lead to streamlined operations and greater uptime. The System Check function injects a standard sample automatically, checks the mass accuracy, resolution, and spectral intensity, as well as instrument status. It also automatically performs calibration, which users can schedule outside of working hours. Furthermore, easy system maintenance maximizes instrument uptime.

The LCMS-2050 is approximately the same size as a standard LC component, so it can be added without needing additional space. Because of its small size, it achieves a 43% energy savings compared to the previous model. The Ecology Mode Function checks the usage of the system and automatically shuts it down if it has not been used for a set time. The LCMS-2050 is also recognized as an Eco Product Plus under Shimadzu's proprietary environmentally friendly product recognition system because it limits running costs and CO 2 emissions.

The LabSolutions LCMS workstation for the LCMS-2050 can control the LC and MS instruments simultaneously. MS data and data obtained from other LC detectors can be analyzed on the same date review platform. It is also equipped with Analytical Intelligence functions for data analysis to make laboratory operations more efficient. The LC/MS chromatograms and UV/MS spectra can be displayed in a single window, which makes it easy to review data. Mass information can also be annotated on the UV chromatogram.