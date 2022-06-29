New Collaboration Lowers Barriers to Access World-leading Diamond Products and Technology

Thorlabs has announced a collaboration with Element Six (E6), part of the De Beers Group, to offer E6’s diamond materials through the Thorlabs catalog, with same-day shipment.

Image Credit: Element Six

Founded in 1989, Thorlabs is a leading designer and manufacturer of photonics equipment for research, manufacturing, and biomedical applications. The collaboration will leverage Thorlabs’ unparalleled speed of delivery and world-leading customer service to enhance the availability of Element Six’s high-quality, award-winning synthetic diamonds for end users in both industry and academia.

The first products being made available through the Thorlabs website are part of the DNV™ Series, Element Six’s world-first range of general-purpose chemical vapor deposition (CVD) quantum-grade diamonds. DNV-B1™ was Element Six’s first material in the DNV™ Series, introduced in 2020 and winner of the SPIE Prism Award and E&T Innovation Award in 2021. Launched last year, DNV-B14™ expands the company’s range of advanced materials for emerging quantum technologies and is an ideal solution for incorporation into magnetic field devices, RF sensors, solid-state gyroscopes, and room temperature masers.

A broader range of Element Six CVD products will be made available on Thorlabs’ website in the coming months, including optical diamond-enabled solutions.

Thomas Obeloer, Sales Director for CVD at Element Six, said: “Supporting customers and accelerating diamond-enabled innovation have been at the heart of E6’s mission since its founding more than 70 years ago. The new collaboration with Thorlabs leverages their world-famous service and e-commerce channels to help ensure E6’s diamond solutions are readily available to industrial users and research groups across the world.”

Dr. Peter Fendel, Thorlabs’ Chief Technology Officer commented, “We are excited to add Element Six’s NV-diamond solutions to our product portfolio. Paired with our other quantum-research-enabling products, this new addition will allow academic and industrial researchers to push the limits of their quantum sensing applications. I‘m further convinced that Thorlabs’ collaboration with E6, a pioneer in this space, will allow us to further advance the rapidly developing quantum sensing field.”

For more information on E6’s Single-Crystal Diamonds with Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) Centers, please visit the web presentation at: www.thorlabs.com.

Source: https://www.e6.com/en