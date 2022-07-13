Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Analysis | New Product

The Newly Released Particle Insight App

Particle Size and Shape are becoming more of an integral part of process control in many industries. It can be identifying agglomerate particles in metal powders for 3D printing to monitor and quantify crystal growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Regardless of the application, knowing this information in real-time is critical. Vision Analytical has now made this even more accessible with the newly released smartphone/tablet app that integrates with the Insight suite of products from Vision Analytical.

We are introducing the newly released Particle Insight app.

Image Credit: Vision Analytical

​​​​​​​This newly released app enables Hydro Insight and Particle Insight instrumentation users to view, study, and even recalculate data using their iOS device as analyses are completed and uploaded to a secure cloud. The free app comes with sample data and thumbnail images that anyone can view. The app will be updated from time to time with new particle analysis results serving as a library of data.

To download the app to your iOS smartphone/tablet, click this link or scan this code with your device.

Particle Insight on the App Store (apple.com)

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Vision Analytical

