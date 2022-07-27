Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation | Automotive Materials | New Product

Quantum Design UK and Ireland and iXRF Systems Announce New Partnership in UK and Ireland

For almost three decades IXRF has been designing and manufacturing high-end X-ray Microanalysis systems that are fitted to Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM/EDS). Almost 10 years ago, IXRF developed SEM-XRF microscope attachments allowing broader elemental analysis coverage. In 2014, IXRF launched the ATLAS series of general purpose, microXRF energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (micro-XRF) spectrometers for elemental analysis and hyperspectral imaging of elements from sodium (Na) through uranium (U). IXRF specialises in: SEM/EDS, SEM-XRF and micro-XRF.

Image Credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

Now iXRF Systems and Quantum Design UK Have Announced a Brand New Distribution Agreement for the UK and Ireland.

micro-XRF

Imaging microXRF Spectrometers

The ATLAS series of micro-XRF microscopic hyperspectral imaging spectrometers are the latest general purpose micro X-ray spot energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) instruments for the measurement and mapping of elements from sodium (Na) through uranium (U).

Designed to image and analyse a wide variety of sample types, ATLAS leads the industry in virtually every major specification category from the most powerful software  (Iridium Ultra) and the largest detector active area, to our superior perpendicular geometry and smallest micro-spot.

Image Credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

Microanalysis

Energy dispersive x-ray fluorescence spectrometry for electron microscopy

SEM/EDS:  For scanning electron microscopes (SEM), IXRF offers a complete EDS (EDX) system: software,  SDD detectors, digital signal processor and software. The Windows®-10 based EDS software – Iridium Ultra – delivers all-inclusive  functionality.

SEM-XRF:  IXRF’s Xb micro-spot X-ray source adds the capabilities of a complete micro X-ray fluorescence (microXRF) spectrometer to any scanning electron microscope (SEM). μXRF users benefit from non-destructive measurements, superior trace element sensitivity and broader elemental coverage (Na through U).

Image Credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

For more information please click here

Source: https://qd-uki.co.uk/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2022, July 27). Quantum Design UK and Ireland and iXRF Systems Announce New Partnership in UK and Ireland. AZoM. Retrieved on July 27, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59641.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Quantum Design UK and Ireland and iXRF Systems Announce New Partnership in UK and Ireland". AZoM. 27 July 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59641>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Quantum Design UK and Ireland and iXRF Systems Announce New Partnership in UK and Ireland". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59641. (accessed July 27, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2022. Quantum Design UK and Ireland and iXRF Systems Announce New Partnership in UK and Ireland. AZoM, viewed 27 July 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59641.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

See all content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd