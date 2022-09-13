Ambrell to Unveil New 1,200 kVAR EKOHEAT VPA Workheads at IMTS

Ambrell Corporation, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions worldwide, is pleased to announce it has released new 1,200 kVAR induction heating workheads that are designed for Ambrell EKOHEAT VPA systems ranging from 10-250 kW and 5-150 kHz.

The new workheads will be featured at the International Manufacturing and Technology Show (IMTS), which takes place September 12th -17th at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, USA. Like the prior generation of workheads, they are highly versatile and can deliver power to a wide range of part sizes and geometries, but they also offer several exciting enhancements.

These new EKOHEAT VPA workheads are smaller and 50% lighter, making them ideal for automated applications, especially those that involve robotics, where space may be at a premium and minimizing weight is critical. They also have new, durable all-metal enclosures that are designed to withstand harsh operating environments. These workheads also leverage leading-edge capacitor designs and low inductance busswork, resulting in increased performance and efficiency. The coil interface is consistent with prior generations of EKOHEAT workheads, allowing customers to continue to make use of their current induction coils.

“We’re excited to introduce these new cutting-edge EKOHEAT VPA workheads,” stated Scott Nolen, Division President of inTEST Process Technology which includes Ambrell. “They are designed to perform in almost any environment for most application thanks to their size, weight, and enclosure. Furthermore, they are highly versatile and are built to last, meaning customers will experience a high efficiency, durable and extremely dependable workhead.”

Ambrell will be showcasing these new workheads in booth #236028 at IMTS. Also at the booth will be Dr. Girish Dahake, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Applications for Ambrell, who is one of the world’s foremost experts in the field of induction heating. “I encourage show attendees to stop by and visit Dr. Dahake while at IMTS,” said Nolen. “Dr. Dahake will cover an array of topics ranging from our new workheads to the energy saving benefits of induction heating, and more. In addition, he will be available at our booth for 1-on-1 consultations to discuss specific process heating challenges and requirements for current and prospective customers.”

