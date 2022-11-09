Linkam Scientific Instruments Announces New NEXUS Software

Linkam Scientific Instruments, experts in sample characterisation, has launched a new software, NEXUS, revolutionising the way Linkam stages are used. It is used to precisely control and record all aspects of heating, cooling, vacuum, humidity, and other environmental conditions in a Linkam stage with optional optical measurement capabilities.

NEXUS Core is the main NEXUS platform that introduces a range of new specifications to enable a greater degree of experiment control. Users can easily monitor the status of their experiment with the live display feature, quickly creating observations and adjustments that alter the data collection process. The upgraded software ensures precise synchronisation between samples through the live status display in parallel with a real-time temperature chart.

The new optional NEXUS Image Capture Module facilitates automatic image capture at specific points during an experiment. Each image can be stamped with current temperature and other parameters to make offline analysis a straightforward process. Rewind and review capabilities offer a highly detailed analysis and can be used during live data recording. Other optional modules build upon the strong foundation of features available in NEXUS Core. These include:

• Extended Measurements Module – fully calibrated measurements, annotation tools, and the ability to burn measurements and annotations into the image for quick analysis.

• Reporting Module – automates the export of charts and images into a user customisable Microsoft Word document.

• TASC Module – Thermal Analysis by Surface Characterisation (TASC) measures multiple microscopic locations across the sample, making it ideal for studying sample inhomogeneity.

• 21CFR11 Module – the compliance module for NEXUS provides simple access to control requirements and enables audit trail creation.

Clara Ko, Sales and Marketing Manager at Linkam commented:

With the increasing focus on automation making it critical for researchers to stay up to date with modern, sustainable experimentation techniques, our new software extends the existing functionalities of Linkam stages to keep users at the cutting edge of technology. Automated, real-time measurements are crucial to the digitisation of experiments. The new NEXUS software release supports our most popular stage families, with new stages being added on an ongoing basis.”

NEXUS is compatible with Windows, and will initially support the THMS, HFS, LTS, TS, HS, CCR, and PE families of the Linkam stages, with expected regular compatibility updates forother stages. Linkam has developed NEXUS to support its T95 and T96 controllers, which are the standard universal controller support for Linkam stages. To learn more about Linkam’s NEXUS software, download the brochure at https://www.linkam.co.uk/nexus-brochure.