ABB Launches Sensi+™ – Revolutionary Analyzer for Natural Gas Quality Monitoring

ABB’s Sensi+ analyzer offers a reliable new solution which simplifies and reduces the cost of pipeline operation and maintenance. It enables safer, easier, and more efficient pipeline monitoring and operations through a single device that can analyze up to three contaminants (H 2 S, H 2 O, CO 2 ) in any natural gas stream accurately and in real time. Its fast response also enables quick reaction to process upsets, thus helping to reduce waste and methane emissions.

(1/3) One single analyzer for multiple gas contaminants monitoring. Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics - Analytical Measurement Products

Mitigating the risk and effects of natural gas contaminants can often present a challenge to natural gas pipeline operators, process industries and natural gas utilities, with companies required to manage numerous technologies and devices to obtain a complete analysis. This legacy approach is complex, failure-prone, and expensive. Traditionally, each contaminant has often required a separate analyzer, maintenance schedule, and specific skill set to operate, validate, and service.

“With the new Sensi+ and the market-leading natural gas chromatograph series, ABB becomes the first company to offer customers a comprehensive gas quality solution that combines composition and contaminant measurements into a compact, modular, economical, and reliable system,” said Jean-Rene Roy, Global Business Line Manager for ABB’s Analytical business. “The Sensi+ analyzer also helps customers to meet custody transfer* requirements, minimize internal corrosion in system infrastructure, and prevent physical damage to mission-critical assets.”

Sensi+ requires about six times less sample flowrate for its measurement than other technologies reducing the total carbon emission of the analyzer and natural gas wasting in the atmosphere. This reflects ABB’s commitment towards enabling a low-carbon society by helping to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable operations in key industries.

Natural gas pipeline operators have the critical task of managing their installed base of analyzers to ensure the necessary reliability, system integrity, and performance for their custody transfer*, emissions reduction, and process control applications. The hazardous area compliant analyzer needs only a simple wall mount installation and process tie-in without complex system purging. Following installation and validation, the analyzer will deliver fast and reliable measurements in the field without calibration.

The Sensi+ analyzer includes ABB’s AnalyzerExpert™ features that provide experts with actions and insights directly from the device. Capabilities include built-in self-diagnostics, automated laser line-locking, real-time cross-interference compensation, and health monitoring.

