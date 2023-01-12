Thomas J. Scanlon Hand Over Management Reins to Paul Czerepuszko

The beginning of the new year in 2023 will mark a new chapter in the evolution of the Optris IR Sensing business in the U.S. President and General Manager Thomas J. Scanlon will hand over the management reins to Paul Czerepuszko who worked with Tom for over 25 years in the infrared industry.

SL: Paul Czerepuszko and Thomas J. Scanlon. Image Credit: Optris GmbH

Tom has had a long and remarkable career in the infrared industry. After 33 years as a successful and experienced Sales Manager and Vice President at FLIR Systems, he established the U.S. based Optris IR Sensing in partnership with Optris GMBH in 2017. In just over five years, Tom developed many successful distribution channels establishing Optris as a major supplier of infrared sensors and IR cameras in the U.S. and Canada.

The entire Optris family would like to thank Tom Scanlon for his outstanding performance and successful efforts during the founding years of Optris Infrared Sensing. His efforts will long be remembered as the first step in establishing Optris as the preferred and trusted brand for infrared sensors and IR cameras in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, the Optris family welcomes Tom’s continued support in his new role as Senior Advisor leveraging his many years of infrared expertise and management experience to continue the growth and ensure an effective management transition at Optris IR Sensing.

The Optris Family Enthusiastically Welcomes Paul Czerepuszko

Paul’s focus for the company going forward will be to work with the existing team to continue market share expansion and Optris brand recognition in the U.S. and Canada. He is a strong believer in the culture of customer and channel partner support and will make this a focus and he further grows the Optris team in the Portsmouth, NH office.

Paul’s background truly qualifies him for his new role as President and General Manager at Optris IR Sensing LLC. For most of his 25-year tenure at FLIR Systems, Paul was fully emersed in developing the Automation markets for FLIR’s line of infrared cameras.

Tom said, “Paul can be credited in large part for beginning the adoption of IR cameras for process control and automation applications in the U.S. and his success formula combined application expertise and belief in strong partnerships with distributors and integrators”.

The Optris team enthusiastically welcomes Paul and commits to fully supporting him as he leverages his technical and management experience to further expand the Optris business in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: https://www.optris.com/