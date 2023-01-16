Bettersize Announces the Release of Nanoparticle Characterization Guidebook

Nanoparticles or nanomaterials are increasingly important due to their unique physical and chemical properties, such as particle size, zeta potential, and molecular weight. It is crucial to properly characterize these properties for industrial and scientific applications. On January 16th, 2023, Bettersize Instruments is taking your nanoparticle research to the next level with the release of a new guidebook on nanoparticle characterization.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

This guidebook aims to provide a practical, easy-to-read guide on the seemingly daunting topic of nanoparticle characterization by light scattering techniques. It includes the theory behind measurements and highlights practical considerations for carrying out measurements. The guidebook is designed to equip readers with the necessary understanding to meet measurement requirements and to come up with measurement solutions to reach best practices in the characterization of nanoparticles.

Guidebook Contents

The guide covers three main topics of nanoparticle characterization: size measurement, zeta potential measurement, and molecular weight measurement.

For size measurement, the guide covers the size of nanoparticles, Brownian motion, dynamic light scattering (DLS), and experimental considerations for DLS such as particle concentration and sample homogeneity.

For zeta potential measurement, the guide covers zeta potential, particle stability, electrophoretic mobility, electrophoretic light scattering (ELS), and experimental considerations for ELS such as pH values, salt concentration, and particle size.

For molecular weight measurement, the guide covers molecular weight, static light scattering (SLS) and evaluation of data quality.

The guide provides specific examples of applications for each measurement technique including lysozyme with low concentration, concentrated pigments, micelles self-assembled by surfactants, iron dextran injections, nanoparticles coated with monoclonal antibody, and thermosensitive polymers PNIPAm.

The guide also covers applications of coffee creamers, copolymer latexes, silica suspension, alumina abrasive, and titanium dioxide at different pH values.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

"We are thrilled to release this guidebook and provide valuable resources for the nanoparticle research community," said Zhibin Guo, Senior Application Engineer at Bettersize Instruments. "Our goal is to empower scientists, researchers, engineers, and students with the tools they need to excel in their field." The ebook is available for free download on the Bettersize Instruments website.

