Fusion PTR Supports CERN's Cloud Campaign

A FUSION PTR-TOF 10k has supported the CLOUD 15 campaign at CERN in Fall 2022. The CLOUD project studies the formation of particles from the oxidation of inorganic and organic vapors that impacts the Earth’s climate. Such oxidation reactions form a complex plethora of compounds in the gas and particle phases, a massive challenge to conventional analytical instruments.

The solution was to give the novel FUSION PTR-TOF 10k a lift and deploy it where extremely low concentrations of the widest range of gas- and particle phase substances have to be monitored continuously: CERN’s CLOUD chamber.
Only FUSION PTR-TOF 10k with it’s unprecedented sensitivities to precursor VOCs and oxidation products, supreme limits of detection clearly below the pristine conditions of the CLOUD chamber and world leading PTR-MS response times can cover the widest range of the studied reaction processes. In addition, the instrument is equipped with the brand new FUSION edition of CHARON, IONICON’s renowned particle inlet.

The whole range of species, from precursors to particles can now be monitored with a single CHARON FUSION PTR-TOF 10k.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

 

 

