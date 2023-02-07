LMI Technologies Introduces New Optical Inspection System for Fast, High-Precision Scanning of Manufactured Materials

LMI Technologies (LMI), the global leader in 3D scanning and inspection, is pleased to announce the official release of the Photon Optical Inspection System. This non-contact system provides surface characterization of multi-layered, textured, mixed, and a wide range of other manufactured materials. The system is CE and FCC-certified.

Image Credit: LMI Technologies (LMI)

Photon leverages LMI’s Line Confocal and Laser Profiler sensor technology to scan material surfaces with submicron precision, and at a level of quality and speed that outperforms competing technologies.

The system uses high-precision encoders, vibration-free movement, and automated stitching software to scan challenging materials–over large fields of view––in a variety of offline and at-line quality inspection applications, as well as laboratory and R&D processes.

Every Photon Optical Inspection System includes vacuum table, industrial PC (with onboard motion path planning and standard inspection software), display, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and calibration block. It’s surface characterization capabilities include part alignment, automatic feature detection and profile extraction, multi-coordinate measurement, Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T), surface roughness analysis, and more.

Photon can be used to perform surface characterization and reporting of some of the most difficult applications including:

Multi-layered cell phone display glass

Curved-edge cell phone display glass

Glue bead volume & position (transparent/translucent)

Medical seal integrity

PCB-to-chip solder ball / ball grid arrays

Battery weld seam integrity

Non-contact surface roughness on practically any material

“Photon provides manufacturers with a versatile, high-speed scanning system that can be used in a wide variety of offline and at-line quality inspection, lab metrology, and R&D applications, where challenging material surfaces need to be characterized and reported on. And, this system comes in at a significantly lower cost than competing technologies such as optical microscopes and CMMs, while still delivering the high-precision measurement results production engineers demand”, said Len Chamberlain, Chief Commercial Officer, LMI Technologies.

The Photon Optical Inspection System is now available for order in limited stock. Write to [email protected] for more information on pricing and order availability.

Source: https://lmi3d.com/