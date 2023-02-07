LMI Technologies Launches New Wider FOV Models of Signature High-Speed Gocator 2500 3D Laser Profiler Series

LMI Technologies (LMI), a leading developer of 3D scanning and inspection solutions, is pleased to announce the official release of its new Gocator® 2540/50 high-speed wide field of view 3D laser line profile sensors.

Image Credit: LMI Technologies (LMI)

Gocator 2540/50 laser line profilers deliver the 2500 series’ signature blazing fast scan rates, with the added advantage of wider fields of view for greater scan coverage. Engineers can deploy these compact, factory-calibrated smart sensors in production lines for high-speed 3D measurement and inspection of a variety of manufactured materials including shiny machined-metal EV battery and consumer electronic assemblies, various web materials, hot-rolled rail track steel, as well as low contrast materials such as black rubber tires.

A quick look at the Gocator 2540/50 features and capabilities:

Up to 10,000 profiles per second including 3D measurement

Up to 518 mm field of view

Up to 0.064 mm X resolution

Up to 1.2 microns Z repeatability

Setup & control via web browser or SDK

On-board tools, no programming required

Native multi-sensor networking

Extend with GDK and GoMax NX

“The Gocator 2540 and 2550 laser profilers continue to extend the versatility of our popular high-speed 2500 series. The ability to scan, measure, and control at up to 10 kHz paired with ever wider fields of view opens the door for engineers to deploy this powerful sensor lineup in new inspection applications where speed and maximum line scan coverage are of significant performance advantage”, said Mark Radford, CEO, LMI Technologies.​​​​​​​

Gocator 2540/50 sensors are now available. Please write to [email protected] or contact your LMI Sales Representative directly for details on order availability and estimated delivery times.

If you’d like to learn more details about this exciting new product before getting in touch, visit our Gocator 2540/50 product page.

Introducing Gocator 2540/50 Laser Line Profilers- Blazing Fast Scan Speed | Wider FOV Play

Video Credit: LMI Technologies (LMI)

Source: https://lmi3d.com/