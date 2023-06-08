With the release of the EM-40, Coxem redefines what a Tabletop SEM can be

Coxem has just announced the release of the latest addition to their family of Tabletop SEMs, the EM-40.

Coxem has just announced the release of the latest addition to their family of Tabletop SEMs, the EM-40.

Building on the success of the EM-30 line of TT-SEMs, the EM-40 includes a host of features you would expect to find only on full-sized, more expensive SEMs.

It all begins with Coxem’s latest 5th generation signal processing technology, offering high-quality imaging at frame rates of up to 13 fps. Four imaging modes (UltraFast, Fast, Slow, and Photo) allow the user to select the image speed and quality that best match their application.

The EM-40 has a magnification range of 50 – 150,000x with large depth of field and accelerating voltages from 1 kV to 30kV, selectable in 1 kV steps. These, coupled with 4 user-selectable apertures, assure optimum conditions for high-quality imaging, every time. The EM-40 even has the ability to image under variable vacuum conditions, making it the ideal tool for applications ranging from materials science and energy research to life sciences and biological imaging.

A new 3-axis motorized stage accepts samples up to 55mm in diameter, with a maximum height of 37 mm, while the rotary and turbo molecular pumps will have you going from loading to imaging in under 3 minutes.

Powered by NanoStation 5.0 software, the EM-40 includes a suite of automated functions that simplify operation and help novice users achieve consistent results, while advanced image analysis tools like line profile analysis help to more accurately determine particle size when working at the nanoscale. Navigation View (including a built-in digital camera) allows the user to quickly move between Macro, Micro, and Nano viewing modes, making it easy to find your area of interest, even on multiple sample stubs.

Navigation mode in NanoStation 5.0 software

Equipped with both a SE and a 4 quadrant BSE detector, the EM-40 allows the operator to view either detector individually, side-by-side, or as a composite image for a better understanding of chemistry and microstructure.

Multi-View mode in NanoStation 5.0 software

An optional STEM detector allows the EM-40 to perform TEM analysis of samples on standard TEM grids, while the optional CoolStage allows analysis of samples from -25°C to 50°C. And elemental analysis has never been easier, with a wide range of EDS systems to choose from, and even EBSD!

Finally, NanoStation 5.0 software is multilingual. Translations are managed by an external configuration file, so your local rep can customize for any language, making the EM-40 truly a world-class instrument.

If you are in the market for a new SEM, you owe it to yourself to test drive the EM-40 – you’ll be impressed. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact your local Coxem representative, or visit the Coxem website at www.Coxem.com