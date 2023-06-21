Metrohm Spectro Included in National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine Development Award

Metrohm Spectro is proud to announce it is one of eleven companies and twelve universities receiving a regional Innovation Engines Development Award from National Science Foundation (NSF) as a part of its involvement with the Advancing Photonics Technologies (APT) collaboration of NJ, PA, NY and DE. The APTC will receive up to $1 million for two years with the opportunity to access up to $160 million in funding over the next 10 years from subsequent awards. The initial award is one of 44 awards given to universities, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations across the U.S. This NSF program is a part of its vision to create regional innovation hubs that invigorate research endeavors and integrate new technologies while educating and developing the workforce.

Metrohm Spectro will support the APT by donating access to their state-of-the-art applications laboratory to Princeton and Rowan University students. This laboratory resides within the 47,000 square foot facility where Metrohm develops and manufactures lasers and spectroscopy instrumentation. Metrohm will also launch an internship program to give local students valuable industrial experience and access to a variety of career opportunities. “We are honored to participate in the APT and receive this prestigious award,” said Nancy Morris, CEO of Metrohm Spectro. “Not only does the award recognize our commitment to innovation and excellence in our region, but it also serves as a catalyst for future growth for the entire photonics industry.”

Photonics continues to make a significant impact on health care and renewable energy. The mid-Atlantic region is a robust area with a high concentration of optics/photonics related companies of all sizes, as well as one of the highest densities of academic institutions. Despite these regional advantages, there is a need for a multidisciplinary photonics engines that can support, coordinate, and align these critical components to drive overall growth. APT is determined to lead the way and will use this grant to invest in research in lasers and optics while nurturing regional economic growth.

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group including B&W Tek and Innovative Photonics Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the m-oem brand. m-oem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Find more information at www.m‑oem.com

About Metrohm

Metrohm is one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of high-precision instruments for laboratory and process analysis. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its own local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. Our mission in a nutshell is helping customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.

